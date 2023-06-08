PennDOT expands acceptable documents to streamline Real ID process

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that the requirement for proof of social security number to obtain a Real ID will expand to include additional documents.

PennDOT is now accepting the following documents as proof of Social Security Number:

A Social Security Card;

A W-2 form;

A SSA-1099 form;

A non-SSA-1099 form; or

A pay stub with the applicant’s name and full Social Security Number on it.

“Governor Shapiro has made it clear that the Commonwealth should help people succeed, not get in the way. Under his direction, PennDOT is working to make our services more streamlined and effective for the people of Pennsylvania,” PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said. “Obtaining a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or ID card is optional in Pennsylvania, but we want the process to be as convenient as possible while still following federal regulations. We have confirmed that accepting these additional documents does not compromise the security or integrity of the REAL ID program.”

PennDOT says the name on the proof must still be the current legal name of the applicant. If the name on the proof does not match the current legal name on their documents, the customer must update their name on the documents and provide an updated proof of Social Security Number in order to apply for a REAL ID.

The REAL ID Act was passed in 2005 after a 9/11 Commission recommendation and sets a baseline for security standards that are required on all state-issued identification cards. Some of the standards include anti-counterfeiting technology and documentation review to make sure the person who is applying for the ID is who they say they are.

Once the REAL ID becomes official in 2025, every person 18 years old and older will need a REAL-ID compliant license or ID card, state-issued enhanced driver’s license or another Transportation Security Administration-acceptable form of identification.

For more information on Real IDs and how to obtain one, click here.

