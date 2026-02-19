PennDOT to host job fair in Pittsburgh to fill various maintenance and technical positions

PennDOT will host a job fair in Pittsburgh on Feb. 25 to fill various maintenance and technical positions.

The event is scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the PennDOT Allegheny County Maintenance Office.

The recruitment event features full-time permanent roles with benefits as well as seasonal positions. These seasonal opportunities are designed to help candidates gain experience and develop skills for long-term career paths within the agency.

The department is seeking applicants for several specific roles, including CDL drivers, tunnel maintainers and highway maintenance workers. Other available positions include semi-skilled laborers and tradesman helpers. PennDOT is also recruiting diesel mechanics and diesel mechanic trainees.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to apply for these positions on-site during the event. Hiring managers will be available to meet directly with applicants to discuss the requirements for both the permanent and seasonal roles.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group