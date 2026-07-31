PennDOT to host open house for full-time and winter maintenance positions in Butler County

BUTLER, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will host an open house for full-time and seasonal maintenance positions in Butler County.

The event is scheduled to run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 14 at the PennDOT Butler County maintenance facility at 351 New Castle Road in Butler.

The department is seeking applicants for equipment operator positions with a starting salary of $23.46 per hour. These roles involve a variety of roadway maintenance tasks, including infrastructure repairs during the summer and snow removal during the winter months.

Seasonal positions typically run from September through April, and the department reports frequent opportunities for these workers to transition into permanent full-time roles.

Full-time equipment operators perform summer maintenance on state roadways, including patching, drainage repair, seal coating, bridge repair, mowing and shoulder cutting. During the winter, both full-time and seasonal employees are responsible for snow removal, traffic control and truck unloading.

Applicants must meet several qualifications to be considered for employment. Candidates are required to have a commercial driver’s license medical certification and must pass drug and alcohol testing. Candidates should bring a valid driver’s license and a second form of identification to the event.

The roles may involve rotating shifts, including evening and overnight hours during peak winter operations. Employees may also be required to work weekends and holidays to support public safety efforts.

Attendees at the open house will be able to apply, interview and complete a road test on-site if they are eligible. County employees will be available to assist with the paperwork and answer questions about the specific job requirements.

Butler County PennDOT representatives will also be available at the Butler Farm Show from Aug. 10 through Aug. 15. Employees will be at the show from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily to answer questions and help interested individuals with the application process.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group