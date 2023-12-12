Local

PennDOT hosting winter season hiring event in Beaver County

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

PennDOT's plow trucks are ready for winter.

ROCHESTER, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will be holding a career fair on Thursday for positions being offered for the winter season.

The event will be held at PennDOT’s Rochester Maintenance Building at 155 Stewart Avenue in Rochester from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 14.

PennDOT recruiters will be on hand to discuss current winter maintenance openings in Beaver County. Onsite application completion, on-the-spot interviews, driving skills testing and conditional job offers for select positions will occur. Applicants are asked to bring two forms of identification.

In addition, available positions in Beaver County include full-time, permanent Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Operators, seasonal CDL Operators, and full-time and seasonal Diesel Mechanics. Commercial drivers must have a valid Pennsylvania CDL Class A or B with the Air Brake Restriction (L) removed and a current medical examiner certificate.

To learn more, you can visit www.employment.pa.gov.

