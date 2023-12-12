Truck stolen by escaped teens found, police still looking for gun that was inside vehicle

GREENSBURG — Pennsylvania State Police say a truck stolen in Westmoreland County over the weekend has been found, but the gun that was inside it has not.

PSP public information officers for Troop A say the 2016 Ford F-150 stolen from Greensburg over the weekend was recovered along Feathers Avenue in Uniontown. The officials think two teens who escaped from the Westmoreland County Juvenile Detention Center stole the truck. The teens were taken into custody overnight Sunday into Monday nearby where the truck was found.

RELATED COVERAGE >> Teens who escaped from Westmoreland County Juvenile Detention Center are back in custody, police say

While the vehicle was located, police say the .45 caliber handgun that was inside it had not been recovered.

UPDATE: The stolen 2016 Ford F-150 was recovered along Feathers Avenue in Uniontown; however, the stolen .45 caliber handgun that was in the vehicle at the time of the theft has not been recovered. Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop A, Greensburg at 724-832-3288. https://t.co/dcpANrjtRA — Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) December 12, 2023

They’re asking that anyone with information contact Troop A Greensburg by calling 724-832-3288.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group