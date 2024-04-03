PennDOT, Keep PA Beautiful seeking high school students for Young Ambassadors program

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful are inviting 10th through 12th grade students to be a part of the Young Ambassadors of Pennsylvania program.

Applicants should be passionate about the environment and committed to restoring and protecting Pennsylvania’s ecological landscape through volunteerism and leadership.

“Pennsylvania needs leaders. Like many other crises that require long-term change, we’re looking to the youngest of us to help lead environmental sustainability into the future,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll in a news release “I’m heartened to see the attention and diligence of the next generation of Pennsylvania’s environmental caretakers.”

Chosen candidates will commit to serve as an Ambassador from September 2024 through May 2025 and represent and uphold the mission and values of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful.

Applications are being accepted April 1 through June 10. Students interested in applying should visit keeppabeautiful.org or contact Kylie McCutcheon at 724-836-4121 x114 or kmccutcheon@keeppabeautiful.org.

