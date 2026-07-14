PennDOT reminds travelers of overnight restrictions on I-79 as conduct beam placement work

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding travelers that beam placement work on I-79 in Marshall Township and Franklin Park Borough is scheduled to continue through Thursday, July 16.

The nightly work, occurring from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., will result in traffic restrictions and 30-minute stoppages.

This construction is part of the ongoing $46.5 million I-79/Route 910 Wexford Interchange project.

TRAFFIC: I-79 restrictions

The $46.5 million I-79/Route 910 Wexford Interchange project involves the new construction of a full offset single-point urban interchange (SPUI) at the I-79/Route 910 Wexford Interchange. The project limits along I-79 extend approximately 1.5 miles north of the I-79/I-279 split to Mingo Road. On Route 910, the limits are between Nicholson Road and Brandt School Road/VIP Drive, covering areas in Franklin Park Borough and Marshall Township.

PennDOT has detailed specific restrictions expected to occur nightly, weather permitting. That schedule is as follows:

Monday, July 13

The northbound I-79 off-ramp to Route 910/Wexford (Exit 73) will close and traffic will be detoured.

Northbound I-79 will be reduced to a single-lane of traffic between the Route 910/Wexford (Exit 73) off and on-ramps.

There will be 30-minute traffic stoppages four times throughout the night on northbound I-79.

Tuesday, July 14

I-79 will be reduced to a single-lane of traffic in both directions between the Route 910/Wexford (Exit 73) off and on-ramps.

Wednesday and Thursday, July 15-16

Northbound I-79 will be reduced to a single-lane of traffic between the Route 910/Wexford (Exit 73) off and on-ramps.

There will be 30-minute traffic stoppages four times throughout the night on northbound I-79. During the traffic stoppages, all northbound traffic will be stopped and access to the Route 910/Wexford (Exit 73) off-ramp will be closed. Access to the ramp will reopen when traffic is released.

The department encourages drivers to consider alternate routes and allow extra travel time.

The beam placement work is scheduled to conclude after Thursday, July 16, weather permitting.

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