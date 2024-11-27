PennDOT urges drivers to be safe on ‘Blackout Wednesday’

PennDOT is urging drivers to be safe on “Blackout Wednesday.”

It is a nickname for one of the largest drinking days of the year, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

The agency wants people to have a designated driver if they participate.

People are also encouraged to use rideshare services.

Anyone drinking is also reminded to do so responsively, even if they are not driving.

“It’s really important that you know when enough is enough,” Yasmeen Manyisha a spokesperson for PennDOT said. “It really only takes one bad decision to take someone’s loved one away from them and change your life forever.”

All drivers are also reminded to wear seatbelts.

