Pennsylvania AG sues Allegheny County contractor accused of taking money for jobs he never finished

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Attorney General is suing a local contractor accused of taking money for home improvement jobs he never finished.

The suit names Brian Myers, of Allegheny County, and his business, Harpen Construction.

AG Dave Sunday says his office has gotten 10 complaints against Myers and his business since 2021. Consumers claimed they paid thousands of dollars in down payments for large-scale projects — like remodels for kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms or other living areas — but the work was never completed. Sunday says in some instances, “very little work” was done at all.

“This company blatantly broke the law by not making good on paid-for contracts, and for using contracts that did not comply with Pennsylvania’s Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act,” Sunday said.

One consumer claimed they paid almost $60,000 before work even began at their home, Sunday said. That’s because the payment structure Myers and his business used required this customer to pay 90% of the total cost before work would start.

The work at the home didn’t begin until 18 months after the contract was signed, and Sunday says the work site was “abandoned” shortly after construction started, leaving the space “uninhabitable.”

Harpen Construction is no longer registered as a home improvement contractor under the Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act. The lawsuit seeks to prevent Myers and Harpen Construction from working as home improvement contractors in the state, as well as pay consumer restitution, civil penalties and costs.

The AG’s office asks anyone who may be a victim of Harpen Construction or Meyers to file a complaint online, call 1-800-441-2555, or email scams@attorneygeneral.gov.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group