TORNADO WARNING issued for part of Venango County, local counties under SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

A TORANDO WARNING for Venango County has been extended and now includes part of Forest County.

Click here to track the storms with our LIVE RADAR.

A TORNADO WARNING has been issued for parts of Venango County.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for multiple local counties.

The warning includes parts of Butler, Lawrence and Mercer counties.

The warning is in place until 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh’s Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper is tracking the storms on Channel 11 News NOW at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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