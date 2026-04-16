Mother, 2 children killed in Mercer County house fire

SANDY LAKE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A house fire on Thursday in Mercer County left a mother and two of her children dead.

The victims were pronounced dead at 6 a.m. at their home in the 1300 block of Walnut Street in Sandy Lake Township, Mercer County Coroner John Libonati said.

They are identified as 48-year-old Malinda Abrams, 16-year-old Amelia Abrams and 12-year-old Leroy Abrams.

The three were found in their home while crews were extinguishing a large fire, Libonati said.

Their cause and manner of death are pending the results of forensic evaluations.

Libonati said there’s currently no evidence suggesting foul play.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

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