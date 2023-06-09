Local

Pennsylvania AG warns of rental property scams

By WPXI.com News Staff

For Rent MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 06: A 'For Rent' sign in front of a building on December 06, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. Reports indicate that apartment rents across the country dropped in November by the most in at least five years. National index of rents fell by 1%, the third straight month-over-month decline. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By WPXI.com News Staff

Attorney General Michelle Henry is warning Pennsylvanians in the market for rental properties to be aware of sophisticated scammers placing fake ads and altering real ads to obtain personal information, security deposits and rent payments.

Scammers take ads from legitimate rental companies or real estate listings and alter the ad by changing the contact information or hacking the actual realtor’s email account. Some scammers place ads for properties not on the market.

Scammers can then obtain personal information from an interested consumer during the “application process” and they may even illegally collect payments.

“We are approaching summertime and that means college students heading to school in the fall will need to make living arrangements, so beware of these fraudulent listings that appear to be the real thing,” Attorney General Henry said in a news release. “If a landlord refuses to meet in person and show the property, that is usually a strong indicator of a scam.”

Henry advises to protect yourself by:

  • Being wary if you cannot physically see the property.
  • Confirming with whom you are dealing.
  • Not wiring payments for application, security deposit, or first month’s rent.
  • Not purchasing gift cards for payment.
  • Not providing your Social Security number without verifying with whom you are dealing.

To learn more about scams, visit www.attorneygeneral.gov.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Federal student loan payment restart date announced
  • 2 suspects in custody after police pursuit following shooting in McKees Rocks
  • Arrest warrant issued for 14-year-old after fatal Uniontown shooting
  • VIDEO: Woman charged after man hit by car, severely injured in Monaca
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read