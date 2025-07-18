Pennsylvania American Water finishes Becks Run Road project

PITTSBURGH — In a summer in which infrastructure projects have often turned the city into a changing maze of detours, one major project’s completion is expected to ease traffic on the city’s South Side.

The project is Pennsylvania American Water’s ongoing water main replacement along Becks Run Road, a two-lane artery that connects the South Side to the Mon Valley as well as host of the city’s southern hilltop neighborhoods and the rest of the South Hills.

The company announced it has completed the $34 million project, one it expects will enhance water service for in the range of 137,000 customers in the southern communities of Allegheny County, which is major service area for Pennsylvania American Water.

Justin Ladner, president of Pennsylvania American Water, said the project replaced “century-old infrastructure” and prepares the company to better serve its customer base “for generations to come.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group