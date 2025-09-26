Pennsylvania among 6 states being sued by Department of Justice for not providing voter information

The Justice Department is suing Pennsylvania and five other states for not providing voter registration information.

Pennsylvania denied the Justice Department’s request to hand over voter registration last month because the information is already public, except for voters’ driver’s licenses and social security numbers.

The DOJ says the requests are part of a nationwide effort to monitor compliance with federal laws.

“Clean voter rolls are the foundation of free and fair elections,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “Every state has a responsibility to ensure that voter registration records are accurate, accessible, and secure. States that don’t fulfill that obligation will see this Department of Justice in court.”

The lawsuit also claims the Civil Rights Act of 1960 puts that information at the Attorney General’s disposal.

“States are required to safeguard American elections by complying with our federal elections laws,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Clean voter rolls protect American citizens from voting fraud and abuse, and restore their confidence that their states’ elections are conducted properly, with integrity, and in compliance with the law.”

The other states being sued are California, Michigan, Minnesota, New York and New Hampshire.

