Western Pennsylvania communities battered by severe storms

PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. — The worst damage from Saturday’s storms appears to stretch from eastern Washington County into Fayette County.

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Channel 11’s Frederick Price was in several communities, looking at how they fared amid the high winds and rain.

Along Pittsburgh Road in Perryopolis, you could see tree limbs on the shoulder and debris scattered all over the road.

Ominous clouds hung around Saturday evening as communities south of Pittsburgh were cleaning up from the strong thunderstorms.

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In east Washington, our crews found a downed tree off Centre Road that took down power lines.

In that area, more than 1,500 power outages were reported at one point Saturday.

Firefighters put out flares to help drivers navigate the intersections with no working traffic lights.

Meanwhile, in Marianna, crews worked to clear a debris-filled Kefover Road.

A neighbor shared a photo of a nearby barn that suffered heavy damage. Strong winds ripped off the roof and left behind a trail of debris.

Barn Damage

In Perryopolis, intense winds knocked over a classic neon Dairy Queen sign. Many businesses, like the Dairy Queen, closed for the day and beyond.

Perryopolis

Nearby were strewn more fallen trees, including one snapped in half.

The National Weather Service is planning to do a tornado survey Monday, but the location is unknown at this point, while it reviews damage reports.

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