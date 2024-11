PITTSBURGH — A Pennsylvania-born stand-up comedian will visit Pittsburgh on his upcoming tour.

Shane Gillis kicks off his new tour, “Shane Gillis Live,” in January and Pittsburgh is one of his first stops.

He’s set to perform at PPG Paints on Jan. 17.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

