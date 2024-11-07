Pennsylvania college football player found dead in dorm room

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. — A football player at Saint Francis University in Cambria County was found dead in his dorm room this week.

WJAC reports Kevon Walker, 18, of Buffalo, New York, was found unresponsive in his bed by his teammates on Monday.

Officials said that according to Walker’s teammates, he had been feeling “ill” in the days leading up to his death.

There is no evidence of foul play at this time. WJAC reports that Walker’s cause and manner of death are pending a toxicology report.

The Cambria County coroner’s office and state police are handling the investigation.

