Pennsylvania delays home energy assistance program because of government shutdown

The federal government shutdown is delaying help for people struggling to heat their homes this winter.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services says it’s pushing back the start of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, by a month.

The LIHEAP program helps more than 300,000 Pennsylvania families during the colder months.

Applications are now expected to open in December.

“I urge Congress and the White House to recognize the serious consequences that limiting heating assistance will have on the health and safety of people in Pennsylvania. Congress must come together for a solution that protects people most at risk,” said Secretary of the Department of Human Services Dr. Val Arkoosh.

If you need immediate help, many utility companies offer their own assistance programs.

Click here for more information on those programs.

