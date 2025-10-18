Pennsylvania Department of Aging piloting new tool to help families screen in-home care workers

A new tool is in development to help protect seniors before they welcome a care provider into their home.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Aging will now be able to screen in-home care takers with a new resource.

The online platform, C-Screen, will not only screen, verify and rate the hiring of an in-home care taker.

The department hopes it will reduce instances of abuse, neglect and fraud.

“They want to know they are safe using public transportation, living in their communities, and opening their homes to services that help them live,” said Department of Aging Secretary Jason Kavulich.

52 agencies are piloting the new tool.

“Older adults deserve to be able to make informed decisions when seeking in-home services. Individuals who provide this level of care often see an older adult during personal or vulnerable tasks such as bathing, dressing and getting out of bed. These interactions require trust, safety and dignity from the care provider,” said Kavulich. “We’re proud to partner with C-Screen to further strengthen transparency and accountability of in-home care providers while ensuring older adults in all 67 counties in the Commonwealth are protected by the same high-quality standards they expect and need.”

Care agencies are also able to publicly share their ratings on C-Screen for transparency to families and their loved ones.

