Pennsylvania experiencing statewide 911 outage; full list of numbers to call

A statewide 911 outage is affecting services across Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency is reporting a 911 outage disrupting systems across the state.

Because of the outage, normal 911 calls may not go through.

If you have an emergency, you should still try to call 911 first. If you cannot get through, you should call your county 911 center directly. Here are the numbers for the 911 centers in Western Pennsylvania.

Here are local numbers to call:

Allegheny County - (412) 473-3056

Beaver County - (724) 775-0880

Butler County - (724) 282-1221

Westmoreland County - (724) 836-1551

Washington County - (724) 229-4600

Lawrence County - (724) 656-9300

Fayette County - (724) 430-9111

Armstrong County - (724) 548-5105

Indiana County - (724) 349-1428

Greene County - (724) 627-4911 or (724) 852-2911

Mercer County - (724) 662-6110

Somerset County - (814) 445-1525

Venango County - (814) 676-4545

Clarion County - (814) 226-7020

Forest County - (814) 755-2995

