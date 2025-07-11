Pennsylvania experiencing statewide 911 outage; full list of numbers to call

A statewide 911 outage is affecting services across Pennsylvania.
The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency is reporting a 911 outage disrupting systems across the state.
Because of the outage, normal 911 calls may not go through.
If you have an emergency, you should still try to call 911 first. If you cannot get through, you should call your county 911 center directly. Here are the numbers for the 911 centers in Western Pennsylvania.
Here are local numbers to call:
- Allegheny County - (412) 473-3056
- Beaver County - (724) 775-0880
- Butler County - (724) 282-1221
- Westmoreland County - (724) 836-1551
- Washington County - (724) 229-4600
- Lawrence County - (724) 656-9300
- Fayette County - (724) 430-9111
- Armstrong County - (724) 548-5105
- Indiana County - (724) 349-1428
- Greene County - (724) 627-4911 or (724) 852-2911
- Mercer County - (724) 662-6110
- Somerset County - (814) 445-1525
- Venango County - (814) 676-4545
- Clarion County - (814) 226-7020
- Forest County - (814) 755-2995
Check back for updates on this developing story.
