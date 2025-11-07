Pennsylvania Gov. Shapiro to make major announcement about SNAP benefits Friday

Gov. Josh Shapiro will be making a major announcement Friday afternoon about the availability of SNAP benefits for Pennsylvanians.

This comes after a federal judge in Rhode Island ordered the Trump administration to find the money to fully fund SNAP benefits for November.

On Friday, the AP reported that the Trump administration asked a federal appeals court to block the judge’s order, even as at least some states said they were moving quickly to get the money to people.

You can watch Shapiro’s major announcement in our streaming apps starting at 2:45 p.m., followed by full coverage on Channel 11 News at 4,5, and 6 p.m.

