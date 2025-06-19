Pennsylvania hunting licenses go on sale next week

Pennsylvania hunting licenses for the 2025-26 season go on sale Monday, June 23.

And in a big change for this year, all Pennsylvania residents are guaranteed to get an antlerless license as long as they purchase it by 7 a.m. on Monday, July 14. Once sales start for nonresidents at 8 a.m. that day, antlerless licenses will no longer be guaranteed and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Guaranteeing resident hunters an antlerless license for the WMU of their choice provides them flexibility in deciding when to purchase, and ensures every resident hunter can get a license without waiting, if so inclined,” said Game Commission Executive Director Steve Smith.

There will be a second round of antlerless license sales on Monday, July 28, at 8 a.m. for both residents and nonresidents. The third round begins at 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 11, when Deer Management Assistance Program permits also go on sale. A fourth round on Monday, Aug 25, will allow hunters to purchase additional antlerless licenses for any Wildlife Management Unit where they are available.

In most of the state, hunters can hold up to six unfilled licenses at a time, according to the game commission.

You can view the number of remaining antlerless licenses in real time at HuntFish.PA.gov, by clicking on the Antlerless Deer tab, then Antlerless Deer Quota.

“As antlerless license sales progress, tracking sales gives a clear sense of how fast licenses for a given WMU are selling, and how urgent it might be to buy one soon,” a release from the game commission said.

General hunting licenses cost $20.97 for resident adults and $101.97 for nonresident adults. Antlerless deer licenses cost $6.97 for residents and $26.97 for nonresidents.

Licenses may be purchased online at HuntFish.PA.gov, or in person from any license-issuing agent, locations for which are mapped on HuntFish.PA.gov. Paper licenses and harvest tags are mailed when bought online, according to the game commission.

