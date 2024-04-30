Local

Pennsylvania inmate accused of molesting young girl in Jefferson County

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Jail Jail (Pixabay)

State police say an inmate in a Clearfield County prison is facing new charges after an investigation into allegations that he sexually assaulted a young girl in Jefferson County in 2022.

The victim’s mother reported that her daughter, who was 9 years old at the time, had been repeatedly molested by Joseph Schaffer, now age 39, according to Channel 11 news partner WJAC.

Police learned that Schaffer had lived with the victim and her family at the time of the alleged assaults, according to court documents.

Schaffer was arraigned Monday on multiple counts of felony unlawful contact with a minor and indecent assault, WJAC reports.

