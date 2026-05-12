Pennsylvania lawmaker nominated as Ambassador to Slovakia by President Trump

A Pennsylvania lawmaker has been nominated to serve as the United States Ambassador to Slovakia.

Doug Mastriano, a Republican, currently serves in the State Senate. He has represented Franklin and Adams counties since 2019.

“I am deeply honored and humbled by President Trump’s nomination to serve as United States Ambassador to the Slovak Republic. Upon Senate confirmation, I look forward to representing our nation abroad, strengthening the friendship between our two countries, and advancing the interests of the American people,” Mastriano said.

Mastriano will need to be confirmed by the United States Senate.

“In the meantime, I remain fully committed to serving the people of Pennsylvania’s 33rd Senatorial District and will continue fulfilling my responsibilities,” Mastriano said.

Mastriano was a candidate for Pennsylvania governor, but lost to Josh Shapiro in 2022.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group