Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $139K sold in Westmoreland County

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth a jackpot of $139,000 was sold in Westmoreland County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt ticket was sold for the July 25 drawing and matched all five balls drawn, 15-20-24-25-29.

Mr. Smokes, located at 12120 Route 30 in North Huntingdon, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 47,900 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in the drawing.

