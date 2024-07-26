Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $139K sold in Westmoreland County

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth a jackpot of $139,000 was sold in Westmoreland County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt ticket was sold for the July 25 drawing and matched all five balls drawn, 15-20-24-25-29.

Mr. Smokes, located at 12120 Route 30 in North Huntingdon, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 47,900 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in the drawing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group