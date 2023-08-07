Local

Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $350,000 sold at local Giant Eagle

By WPXI.com News Staff

Pennsylvania Lottery (Pennsylvania Lottery)

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $350,000 was recently sold in Washington County.

The ticket, sold for the Aug. 4 drawing, matched all five balls drawn, 6-11-12-14-27, to win $357,278. The Giant Eagle at 331 Washington Road, Washington, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Visit palottery.com for information.

