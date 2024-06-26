Pennsylvania man charged after alleged knife attack at Dollar General

A Bedford County, Pennsylvania man is accused of attacking another man with a knife at a Dollar General.

NBC affiliate WJAC reports the attack happened on Sunday at the Breezewood location.

Joseph Batenga Sr., 42, is charged in the attack,

State police say Batenga cut a man he knew in the arms with a knife before running out of the store.

The victim was shopping with his daughter at the time. He told police that Batenga approached them and said things he didn’t understand before the attack.

An employee at Dollar General used a belt as a makeshift tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

Batenga is charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

