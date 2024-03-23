Pennsylvania man charged after ‘extremely emaciated’ dog ate Styrofoam, rocks

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. — A New Paris, Pennsylvania man is facing animal cruelty charges after his dog was found “extremely emaciated” with no access to any food or water.

NBC affiliate WJAC reports that state troopers were called to a home in West Saint Clair Township in late February.

The homeowner claimed that Thad Knisely, 38, had been repeatedly leaving the house for days at a time.

Knisely allegedly left his German Shepherd, Nero, locked in the basement when he left.

The homeowner told police that the basement was in disarray and the dog was given little to no food or water, WJAC reports.

Troopers searched the basement and reported it was littered with broken glass, garbage and dog feces.

State troopers said Nero’s ribs were showing and he only weighed 65 pounds.

While he was under observation, officials discovered evidence that Nero had been eating Styrofoam and other “unnatural materials.”

Humane Society officials said his teeth had been ground down as if he had been eating rocks, WJAC reports, as well as showing signs of physical abuse.

Nero has been adopted from the shelter.

Knisely is charged with cruelty to animals and animal neglect.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group