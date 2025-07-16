Pennsylvania man sentenced for role in ‘high-level’ drug trafficking organization

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man will spend up to 30 years in prison for his role in a “high-level” drug trafficking organization.

Attorney General Dave Sunday announced Tuesday that Larry Brickhouse, 51, of State College, will spend 15-30 years in prison. NBC News affiliate WJAC reports that Brickhouse was convicted of felony drug possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility in May.

“This defendant was a key player in a large-scale trafficking network that brought poisons to Commonwealth communities,” Attorney General Sunday said. “I applaud the investigators involved in taking down this ring, and thank the jurors for their diligence in reaching a just verdict that ultimately closed this toxic pipeline.”

Evidence presented during the trial alleges Brickhouse was a co-conspirator in trafficking heroin and fentanyl from New Jersey to State College. Prosecutors said Brickhouse’s co-conspirator, LarryDavid, then distributed the drugs in State College and surrounding communities.

The AG’s Office says, in all, 14 people were charged for their roles in this drug trafficking organization.

