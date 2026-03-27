Pennsylvania officials warning of text phishing scam targeting drivers

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, state police and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission are warning residents about text phishing scams targeting drivers. These fraudulent messages threaten to suspend driving privileges or vehicle registrations for unpaid fines or toll violations.

State agencies confirmed they do not use text messages to contact customers about violations or sanctions. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, known as PennDOT, uses the U.S. Postal Service for official communications, while the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission does not text E-ZPass or Toll By Plate users.

Kara Templeton, Deputy Secretary for PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services, advised residents to immediately ignore and remove any suspicious messages.

“If you receive a text message notice from a sender claiming to be from PennDOT who is threatening to suspend your license or registration privilege, do not click on any links and just delete the message,” Templeton said. “These messages are not from PennDOT.”

The scams are designed to create a sense of urgency to trick people into providing sensitive data. Lieutenant Colonel George L. Bivens, Acting Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, noted that these malicious actors are using increasingly sophisticated methods.

“The PSP is warning the public about scam text messages that appear to be from PennDOT,” Bivens said. “These messages threaten license suspension or legal action, urging recipients to log in through a provided link. Such messages are fraudulent and are designed to create a sense of urgency to steal personal or financial information.”

State police officials recommended that residents never share banking or credit card details through text or email. They also urged people to stay vigilant and verify any unexpected messages by contacting a legitimate customer service number directly rather than using links provided in a message.

Since 2024, state tolling agencies across the country have reported a surge in fake texts requesting money for unpaid tolls. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission confirmed it does not text E-ZPass or Toll By Plate customers. Officials stated that any unsolicited messages claiming to be from the PA Turnpike or other toll agencies are fraudulent.

Drivers can verify their account status through official and secure channels. Approved methods include using the official PA Turnpike E-ZPass website or the PA Toll Pay app, which is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play store.

Victims of these scams should contact their local law enforcement agency. The Pennsylvania State Police also advises residents to file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission. Those concerned about their vehicle records can contact PennDOT at 717-412-5300 or by emailing PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services.

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