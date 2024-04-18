Pennsylvania Primary 2024: What you need to know

Democrats and Republicans head to the polls April 23 for Pennsylvania’s primary election.

Races will determine who will run in the November general election.

Pennsylvania is a closed primary, meaning only those who are registered members of a political party may vote the ballot of that political party.

Democrats will choose between incumbent Rep. Summer Lee and challenger Edgewood Councilwoman Bhavini Patel in the race for the District 12 seat in the U.S. House.

Five Democrats have thrown their hat into the ring in the race for state attorney general, including Allegheny County’s Eugene DePasquale, Jack Stollsteimer, Joe Khan, Keir Bradford-Grey and Jared Solomon. Republicans will decide between Dave Sunday and Craig Williams.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

First-time voters, those who are voting at a polling place for the first time and those who have recently registered must bring one of the approved forms of identification.

Those who already submitted a mail-in or absentee ballot cannot vote at a polling place on election day.

Those who did not return a mail-in or absentee ballot and who want to vote in person have two options:

Bring your ballot and the pre-addressed outer return envelope containing the Voter’s Declaration to your polling place to be voided. After you surrender your ballot and envelope and sign a declaration, you can then vote a regular ballot.

If you don’t surrender your ballot and return envelope, you can only vote by provisional ballot at your polling place. Your county board of elections will then verify that you did not vote by mail before counting your provisional ballot.

In addition to the extended ballot return hours downtown, the Allegheny County Elections Division will offer additional staffed mail-in or absentee ballot return sites. Ballot return sites will only accept completed ballots. “Over the counter” voting is not available at the following sites:

East End: Carnegie Public Library of Squirrel Hill (Marlborough Ave entrance) 5801 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15217

South: South Park Ice Rink 30 Corrigan Drive, Bethel Park, PA 15102

North: North Park Ice Rink 1200 Pearce Mill Road, Wexford, PA 15090

East: Boyce Park Four Seasons Lodge 901 Centerview Drive, Plum, PA 15239

West: 911 Call Center 150 Hookstown Grade Road, Moon, PA 15108

Mon Valley: Kane McKeesport 100 Ninth Street, McKeesport, PA 15132

Voters can return completed ballots there each weekday leading up to the primary. Election Day drop-off hours are the same as the polling hours, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

