Pennsylvania State Police asking for information on suspected arson case in Indiana County

CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are working to learn more about a suspected arson case in Indiana County.

Troopers said they were called to a reported structure fire at the Eastern Orthodox Foundation, on the 8700 block of Route 422 in Cherryhill Township at 6:39 a.m. on Friday.

The structure sustained $750,000 in damage.

No one was inside the building when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported.

An initial investigation has led troopers to believe it was started intentionally.

A similar fire occurred on the same property, but at a second structure, on October 9, 2024. That structure was a total loss.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSP Greensburg Fire Marshall Unit and ask for Trooper Keith Sobecki at 724-832-3256 or can call the PSP tips line at 1-800-472-8477.

