Pennsylvania state police investigating inmate death at SCI Fayette

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police are investigating after an inmate died at the State Correctional Institution at Fayette on Oct. 7.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, James Jarzenski, Jr., 43, was found unresponsive in his cell.

Officials said prison staff and medical personnel immediately performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived, but Jarzenski was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jarzenski was serving a 13 to 30 year sentence for a conviction in Venango County of robbery with serious bodily injury.

Officials said Jarzenski had been at SCI Fayette since January 2021.

Jarzenski’s official cause of death will be determined by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

