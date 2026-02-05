New and improved Pennsylvania State Police vehicles are hitting the roads.

Troopers shared a first look at patrol vehicles that they say will offer significantly improved visibility.

One of the most popular features on the new vehicles is a V-shaped light bar designed to provide 360-degree illumination, something that is not provided by a traditional linear bar. Troopers said those lights can also serve as auxiliary brake lights, arrow boards for traffic control, floodlights in extreme darkness and have a dimming feature to reduce glare when necessary.

A GPS will automatically sync the lights to respond to specific traffic patterns and voice commands that can also interact with nearby patrol vehicles.

Officials say this improvement could make things safer for troopers and the public.

Pennsylvania State Police unveil patrol vehicles with upgrades to siren, lights New and improved Pennsylvania State Police vehicles are hitting the roads. (Pennsylvania State Police/Pennsylvania State Police)

“These upgrades represent a major step forward in safety, visibility and operational efficiency,” acting PSP Commissioner Lt. Col. George Bivens said. “This department has long set the benchmark for professionalism and innovation, and with this cutting‑edge technology, we will continue to lead by example and set new standards for law enforcement across the nation.”

Police said the vehicles come with a new siren that includes four speakers and a low-frequency Rumbler device, which is expected to increase warning time for drivers. Only one other law enforcement agency has access to that sound technology.

Both light and sound improvements are able to operate hands-free.

Funding comes from the 2025-26 Pennsylvania budget and the vehicles will replace high-mileage patrol vehicles that are still in the fleet.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group