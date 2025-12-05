Pennsylvania State Police welcomes nearly 50 new graduates, multiple heading to Washington County

Pennsylvania State Police welcomed nearly 50 new graduates.

After 27 weeks of training, 49 cadets joined the force on Friday.

The upcoming troopers are from the 174th Cadet Class.

“For nearly six months at our Academy, this elite group of dedicated women and men remained focused, motivated, disciplined, and committed to earning the rank of trooper,” said Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris. “Today, we celebrate their great achievement and look forward to them joining our PSP brothers and sisters in serving, protecting, and upholding the law across the Commonwealth.”

Of the graduating class, seven people will serve the Washington County area with Troop B.

Those new troopers are:

Amira M. Agayev

Hannah M. Crawford

Jeremy S. Mack, Jr.

Nathan A. Miller

Ryan N. Pronko

Jacob T. Richards

Jason H. Smith

The 2025-26 Pennsylvania budget includes funding for four cadet classes.

Pennsylvania State Police said its latest hiring cycle is open until Jan. 23.

Click here if you are interested in applying.

