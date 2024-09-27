Pennsylvania Turnpike to close between Pittsburgh, Irwin interchanges overnight this weekend

A part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will close overnight this weekend for crews to remove a part of a former bridge in Westmoreland County.

The Turnpike will be closed in both directions between Pittsburgh and Irwin Interchanges on Sunday, Sept. 29 between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m.

During that time, crews will remove the superstructure of the former Harvison Road Bridge in Penn Township that is over the turnpike at milepost 61.68.

Before the closure, the turnpike will be reduced to one lane in the area of the former bridge to allow for a crane to be safely set up.

The following suggested detours will be in place during the closure:

WESTBOUND DETOUR

U.S. Route 30 East, 4.6 miles

PA Toll 66 North, 7 miles

US 22 West, 10.5 miles

Re-Enter Turnpike at Pittsburgh Interchange #57

EASTBOUND DETOUR

U.S. Route 22 East, 10.5 miles

PA Toll 66 South, 7 miles

U.S. Route 30 West, 4.6 miles

Re-enter Turnpike at Irwin Interchange #67

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group