Pennsylvania wildlife rehabilitation center saves mother skunk with can stuck on head

LANCASTER, Pa. — A mother skunk found herself in a tight spot, but a Pennsylvania wildlife rehabilitation center’s can-do attitude led to her rescue.

Raven Ridge Wildlife Center in Lancaster said on Facebook that a woman named Laura called and said there was a skunk wandering around her driveway with a soda can stuck on her head.

“We knew this was an emergency,” the center said.

Raven Ridge told Laura to put a box or recycling bin over the skunk to keep her from wandering away. ORCA arrived at the scene to find the skunk under a clothes basket.

Officials sedated the skunk at Raven Ridge’s facility and removed the can from her head. After a thorough check-up, she was found to be in great condition. They also discovered she was a lactating mom.

“We know how important it is to reunite babies with their moms, so we contacted Laura and explained that while the skunk was in good shape, she needed to be returned to her property,” Raven Ridge said.

The skunk was taken back to Laura’s property that same day.

“As she ran towards the tree line, we knew she knew exactly where she was,” Raven Ridge said. “Saving wildlife is our passion, and when we work together, we can achieve miracles.”

