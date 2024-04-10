Pennsylvania woman charged after 7 puppies found without food, water

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. — A Claysburg, Pennsylvania woman is facing charges after state police say seven puppies were found with no food or water.

NBC affiliate WJAC reports the puppies were found in the garage of a home in Kimmel Township.

Katlyn Weyant, 21, is facing charges in connection to the alleged neglect.

Weyant has been charged with animal cruelty before. In 2022, multiple horses were found neglected on her property, WJAC reports.

One of the horses lost an eye due to an injury and another had a miscarriage because of a lack of food and water.

