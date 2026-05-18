Pennsylvania woman finds 3-carat white diamond at Arkansas state park

A Pennsylvania woman recently uncovered a 3.09-carat white diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas.

The discovery held particular personal meaning for Keshia Smith as she was healing from the loss of her son and father. The moment felt “meant to be” during her visit to the park.

Smith chose the name Za’Novia Liberty Diamond to honor her grandchildren. The name also commemorates America’s upcoming 250th year.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NO

©2026 Cox Media Group