Pennsylvanians to receive over $20 million in Google Play Store settlement; Here’s who’s eligible

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Some consumers who made purchases on the Google Play Store may soon get payments sent to them.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry joined 52 other attorney generals in a $700 million settlement agreement with Google regarding a lawsuit over the company’s “anticompetitive practices” in its Google Play Store.

Pennsylvanians who made purchases on the Google Play Store between August 2016 and September 2023 will receive an estimated $20.58 million. The AG’s office will receive an additional $10,000 in litigation fees and costs.

According to the lawsuit, Google unlawfully monopolized the market using the Play Store for app distribution and in-app payment processing on Android devices. Google prevented other app stores from being preloaded on Android devices and created barriers to deter consumers from directly downloading apps without using the Play Store.

“Google used unlawful practices to quash competitors and prime positioned its app store and payment processing for consumers, many of whom were not even aware of other options,” Henry said in a release. “This settlement holds this mega company accountable for practices that inflated prices and stifled competition to the detriment of consumers.”

Consumers who are eligible for the settlement reimbursement do not have to submit claims and will receive automatic payments through PayPal or Venmo, or they can choose to receive a check or ACH transfer.

Google will provide information for eligible consumers to a claims administrator retained by the AG’s office. That administrator will then provide notice through email and on digital media.

According to the AG’s office, the settlement also requires Google to reform its business practices as follows:

Give all developers the ability to allow users to pay through in-app billing systems other than Google Play Billing for at least five years.

Allow developers to offer cheaper prices for their apps and in-app products for consumers who use alternative, non-Google billing systems for at least five years.

Permit developers to steer consumers toward alternative, non-Google billing systems by advertising cheaper prices within their apps themselves for at least five years.

Refrain from entering contracts that require the Play Store to be the exclusive, pre-loaded app store on a device or home screen for at least five years.

Allow the installation of third-party apps on Android phones from outside the Google Play Store for at least seven years.

Revise and reduce the warnings that appear on an Android device if a user attempts to download a third-party app from outside the Google Play Store for at least 5 years.

Maintain Android system support for third-party app stores, including allowing automatic updates, for four years.

Refrain from requiring developers to launch their app catalogs on the Play Store at the same time as they launch on other app stores for at least four years.

Submit compliance reports to an independent monitor who will ensure that Google is not continuing its anticompetitive conduct for at least 5 years.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2023 Cox Media Group