Pennsylvania’s new ‘Let Freedom Ring’ license plate now available to order

Pennsylvania’s new “Let Freedom Ring” license plate, which was unveiled last year, is now available to order.

The new plates featuring the Liberty Bell celebrate Pennsylvania as the birthplace of American democracy, ahead of the 250th anniversary of the United States that will be celebrated across the Commonwealth in 2026.

“Pennsylvania is the birthplace of American freedom – and ahead of 2026, Pennsylvanians can ‘Let Freedom Ring’ all across our Commonwealth with one of our new license plates,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “Our team at PennDOT has worked to make it as easy as possible to order a new license plate and we’ve already delivered nearly 12,000 new plates to Pennsylvanians across the Commonwealth.”

Shapiro teamed up with sports teams across Pennsylvania, where mascots including Steeley McBeam and the Pirate Parrot showed off the new license plates.

To find out how you can get the new license plate, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group