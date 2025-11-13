Pentagon investigating founder of Pittsburgh defense startup charged with child sex crimes

PITTSBURGH — The Pentagon is involved in an investigation into the founder of a defense startup who was charged in a child sex sting.

A spokesperson with Govino says the company put Eric Gillespie on administrative leave as soon as they found out about the charges he is facing.

Channel 11 has also learned that the Pentagon is looking into his arrest and his security clearances.

According to investigators, Gillespie was trying to meet up with an underage girl for sex in Lebanon County near Hershey.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh man charged with attempting to solicit sexual contact with preteen girl on online chat

He lives here in Pittsburgh and was listed on LinkedIn as executive chairman at Govini on Butler Street, a company with several government contracts.

He was allegedly talking to an undercover agent with the Attorney General’s Office, posing as a young girl.

During the investigation, agents say Gilespie alluded to methods where he accesses children and other evidence was found regarding his contact with them.

He is being held in jail without bond after a judge determined he was a flight risk and cited concerns over public safety.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group