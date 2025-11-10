Pittsburgh man charged with attempting to solicit sexual contact with preteen girl on online chat

A Pittsburgh man is accused of attempting to solicit sexual contact with a pre-teenage girl on an online chat platform, Attorney General Dave Sunday announced Monday.

Eric T. Gillespie, 57, faces four felony charges, including multiple counts of unlawful contact with a minor. A magisterial district judge denied bail, citing concerns over flight risk and public safety.

“Our Child Predator Section proactively uncovered this defendant who, under an online pseudonym, was lurking online to access children,” Attorney General Sunday said.

An agent from the Office of Attorney General posed as an adult on an online chat platform, engaging in conversation with Gillespie. Authorities said Gillespie then attempted to arrange a meeting with a preteen girl in Lebanon County.

The investigation, which is ongoing, was assisted by the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office. During the investigation, authorities said Gillespie alluded to methods of accessing children, and other evidence was found regarding contact with children.

The Office of Attorney General encourages anyone with relevant information to contact them at 800-385-1044 and ask for Agent Roby, as the investigation continues.

