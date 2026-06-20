Pepper spray used to disperse crowds of ‘disorderly’ teens in Market Square, police say

PITTSBURGH — Pepper spray was used to disperse crowds of hundreds of juveniles in Market Square on Friday night.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says hundreds of juveniles were gathered in the square, fighting and being disorderly.

At one point, pepper spray was used to disperse the crowds. Three officers were exposed to pepper spray and were treated by medics on scene.

As of Saturday morning, the public safety spokesperson says officials are still putting together the total number of people arrested or detained, and the number of firearms recovered from the incident.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group