Pittsburgh introduces temporary chaperone policy for Market Square

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh is trying to keep unsupervised teens out of Market Square. The city just implemented a new chaperone policy.

Some support it, but others are raising questions.

The city is looking to crack down on fights happening among teens in Market Square.

Last week, Pittsburgh quietly started enforcing a new chaperone policy, something people there today think is a good first step.

“Pittsburgh is trying to make a nice comeback and I think that’s a good idea,” visitor Jim Posney said.

From 3 p.m. to midnight Thursday through Sunday, anyone 18 and younger must be with someone 21 or older.

The city says private security will be stationed at the six intersections surrounding Market Square, alongside Pittsburgh police officers and representatives from youth outreach groups.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office told us:

“This is a focused, temporary response as we work to identify sustainable, long-term solutions to help support a safer experience for everyone spending time in the square. We will monitor conditions in real time to assess effectiveness and adjust the approach as needed.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania has concerns.

“It’s a place that people are allowed to congregate to express their views and from what I can tell from this policy, there doesn’t seem to be any exception for free speech activity by kids.”

Sara Rose is the deputy legal director for the ACLU of Pennsylvania.

She questions whether this new policy could violate teens’ First Amendment rights.

“If they want to go to market square and protest this new policy without adult supervision, they have a First Amendment right to do that,” Rose said.

Channel 11 reached back out to the mayor’s spokesperson to ask about the ACLU’s concerns.

So far, we have not heard back.

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