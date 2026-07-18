Person in custody after stabbing in Lawrence County

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A person is in custody after a stabbing in Lawrence County.

The New Castle Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing on Huron Avenue Friday evening.

According to Police Chief David Cumo, a male was stabbed in the stomach by a female in that area. The ages of both people involved were not immediately shared.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated. Police said his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The female was taken into custody.

Channel 11 is working to learn if charges were filed and will share more details as they are made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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