Several dogs dead after house fire in Westmoreland County

YOUNGWOOD, Pa. — Multiple dogs are dead after a house fire in Westmoreland County on Friday.

Westmoreland County dispatcher said firefighters were called to the 700 block of Skyline Drive in Youngwood at 4:51 p.m.

Sources tell Channel 11 that three dogs died at the scene. No residents were inside when the fire started.

No firefighters were injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group