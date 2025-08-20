Person dead, another injured after apartment fire in Brighton Heights

PITTSBURGH — A person is dead and another injured after an apartment fire in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood.

The fire broke out at Riverview Manor, a senior high-rise.

Pittsburgh public safety officials say emergency crews were called to the 1500 block of Letort Street at 8:15 p.m.

A woman was taken from a unit in cardiac arrest. Despite lifesaving measures, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man also suffered a laceration to his wrist and was treated on site.

The initial fire was put out quickly and didn’t spread to any other units, officials say. Firefighters ventilated the building, and most residents will be let back inside.

EMA officials are at the apartment building, working with management to help any displaced residents with temporary housing.

Fire investigators are investigating the fire’s cause.

