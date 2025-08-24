Person flown to hospital after electrical explosion in Ellwood City

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — A man was flown to a trauma center Sunday after an electrical explosion in Ellwood City.

According to the Ellwood City Fire Chief Rick Meyers, around 11 a.m. crews responded to Ellwood City Forge on Commercial Avenue for a reported electrical explosion.

One worker suffered burns from the explosion and was flown to a hospital. Another worker was taken to a nearby hospital for an evaluation.

The power was turned off at the whole facility and the rest of the employees were sent home.

Firefighters were on scene for about an hour.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group