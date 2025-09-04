Person hospitalized with second human case of West Nile virus in Allegheny County this year

PITTSBURGH — Health officials have identified the second human case of West Nile virus in Allegheny County this year.

Allegheny County Health Department officials say the person was hospitalized in early August after developing symptoms. The person’s identity is being withheld to protect their privacy.

Officials say additional surveillance and an investigation will be conducted in Pittsburgh’s North Side neighborhood beginning Monday.

The county’s first human case of West Nile virus this year was confirmed last month. The person, a Plum Borough resident, reportedly developed symptoms in mid-July.

West Nile virus is transmitted by mosquitoes.

According to the CDC, 70-80% of people who contract West Nile virus don’t get symptoms. Another 20% may experience fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or rash.

Most people get better without medical treatment, officials say, but less than 1% develop severe neurological illness.

Anyone experiencing symptoms is told to contact a health care provider.

ACHD officials also tell residents to prevent mosquito bites by removing stagnant water, using window and door screens and putting on insect repellent to exposed skin, particularly at dawn and dusk.

You can submit complaints about properties with stagnant water by clicking here.

